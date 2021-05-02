Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

