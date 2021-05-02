One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Down 29.8% in April

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,471,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of One Step Vending stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 7,417,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. One Step Vending has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
One Step Vending Company Profile
