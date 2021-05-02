One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Down 29.8% in April

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,471,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of One Step Vending stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 7,417,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. One Step Vending has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get One Step Vending alerts:

One Step Vending Company Profile

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for One Step Vending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Step Vending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.