OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -224.04 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

