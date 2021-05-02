OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 942 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $267.33 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.