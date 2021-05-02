OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

