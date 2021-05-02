OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

