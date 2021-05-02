OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Entegris by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Entegris by 69.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit