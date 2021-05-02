OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Entegris by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Entegris by 69.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.