OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $6,555,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 38.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $11,596,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $3,943,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of SAP opened at $139.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. SAP’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

