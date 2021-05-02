OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in CAE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 889,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.01, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

