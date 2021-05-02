OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 78,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,349 shares.The stock last traded at $57.00 and had previously closed at $54.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,076,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

