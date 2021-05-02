OpenDAO Hits Market Cap of $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.00859830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00097241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.32 or 0.08617410 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

