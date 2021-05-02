Oppenheimer Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE:COF opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $150.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

