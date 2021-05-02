Oppenheimer Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $286.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.93.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.02. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

