Oppenheimer Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will earn $18.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,510.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $84.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,915.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

