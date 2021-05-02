OptiToken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,793.00 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $305,799.22 and $6,793.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptiToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.67 or 0.01127686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00761971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,005.23 or 0.99716723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 coins. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OptiToken

