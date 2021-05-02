Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.