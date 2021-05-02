Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 291 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.