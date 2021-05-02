Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 300 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cubic were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUB. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.