Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.