Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $943,000 Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on B. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of B opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

