Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

