Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,400 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

