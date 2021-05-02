Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 581 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $81.88 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.