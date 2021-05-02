Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

XNCR opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

