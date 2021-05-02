Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 265,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navient by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.