O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $529.20.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $552.88 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $373.14 and a 12-month high of $553.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.