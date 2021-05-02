Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

OTIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 158.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

