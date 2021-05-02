OTR Global Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Mixed

OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.