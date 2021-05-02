PAC Protocol (PAC) Achieves Market Cap of $186.97 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $186.97 million and approximately $263,660.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,437,785,443 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

