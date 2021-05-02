Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

