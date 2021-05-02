PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $59.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.20 million and the lowest is $58.95 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $249.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.40 million to $249.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $279.08 million, with estimates ranging from $278.85 million to $279.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $82.14 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

