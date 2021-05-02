Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,703 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,464,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,816,490.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,733,566 shares of company stock worth $837,875,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $178.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

