Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cintas by 11.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Cintas by 34.1% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 17,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $345.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $197.13 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

