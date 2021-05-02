Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.