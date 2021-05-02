Parallel Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $72.76 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

