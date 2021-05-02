Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $131.77 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

