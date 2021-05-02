ParallelCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $599,611.20 and $5.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 371.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00476031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002447 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

