Paytomat (PTI) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $196,761.70 and $4,156.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00286853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.01119344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00733761 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,930.40 or 1.00114143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

