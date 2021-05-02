PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) versus Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Head to Head Analysis

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $104.81 million 2.33 $24.11 million $1.49 10.60 Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 3.04 $33.88 million $2.01 11.51

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 15.58% 6.41% 0.77% Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PCB Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.97%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.81, indicating a potential downside of 14.34%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats PCB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; cash management services; and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. It operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and a full-service branch in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. The company also operates 9 loan production offices located in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Urbana, Russells Point, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

