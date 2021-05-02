Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,816 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

ELAN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 4,657,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,226. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.