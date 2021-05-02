Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 304,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $83.24. 5,615,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

