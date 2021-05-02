Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $148,322.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00070087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.03 or 0.00857947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.65 or 0.08594116 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

