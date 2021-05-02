Penumbra (PEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PEN opened at $305.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.36. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $314.22.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

