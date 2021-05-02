Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 382,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

