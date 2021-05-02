Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVSP remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 180,864,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,057,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

