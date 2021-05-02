PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

VIOO opened at $202.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31.

