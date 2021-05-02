PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.60. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

