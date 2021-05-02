PFG Advisors Purchases 297 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,906.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

