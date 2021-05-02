Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 217,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 111,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 36,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 793,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.