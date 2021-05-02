PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PG&E also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

PG&E stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,878,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.55.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

